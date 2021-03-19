Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
A R
@zimbarus
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
World Book Day
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Majesty
1,158 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
yarn
knitting
wool
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
Snake Images & Pictures
yarn balls
HD Yellow Wallpapers
knitting needle
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images