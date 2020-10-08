Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sharanya k
@sharanyakovuri
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Rose from a garden
Related tags
blossom
plant
Flower Images
Rose Images
Related collections
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
EYE SEE YOU
1,273 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
put type over this
92 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Flower Images
plant
flora