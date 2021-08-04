Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown wooden gazebo on body of water surrounded by green trees during daytime
brown wooden gazebo on body of water surrounded by green trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali

Related collections

Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos · Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
Urban Folk
288 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
People Images & Pictures
street
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking