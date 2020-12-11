Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
text
alphabet
outdoors
word
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Merry
151 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Christmas
315 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture