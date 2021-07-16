Go to Annie Spratt's profile
@anniespratt
Download free
brown and white plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shot with Yashica FX-D Quartz and a macro lens on Dubblefilm Daily

Related collections

Still Waters
122 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
building
166 photos · Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking