Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 16, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shot with Yashica FX-D Quartz and a macro lens on Dubblefilm Daily
Related tags
Nature Images
fern
35mm
analogue photo
analog photo
film photo
film photography
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
vegetation
bush
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
In the mountains
53 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
building
166 photos
· Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers