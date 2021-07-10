Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aditya Vyas
@aditya1702
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
monastery
housing
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
Backgrounds
Related collections
Night Sky
120 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Wet
738 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea