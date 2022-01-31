Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karis Sorițău
@kesoritau
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Malta, Malta
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
malta
vehicle
boat
transportation
vessel
watercraft
ferry
Free images
Related collections
Floral Still Life
60 photos · Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos · Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
blooming life
128 photos · Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images