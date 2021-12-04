Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Abdelrahman Ismail
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Linh Phuoc Pagoda, Trai Mat, Phường 11, Thành phố Đà Lạt, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
linh phuoc pagoda
trai mat
phường 11
thành phố đà lạt
lâm đồng
vietnam
pagoda
sky clouds
Sky Backgrounds
architecture
monastery
building
housing
temple
shrine
worship
Free stock photos
Related collections
Explore Yosemite Park
60 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
explore
park
yosemite
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
79 photos · Curated by Susan H.
night
Dance Images & Pictures
united state
Collection #33: Crew
7 photos · Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers