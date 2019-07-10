Go to George Bakos's profile
Available for hire
Download free
women wearing a sunglasses during daytime
women wearing a sunglasses during daytime
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

We went out for a walk just before sunset.

Related collections

Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,148 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking