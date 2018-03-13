Go to Anders Jacobsen's profile
people ride-on motorcycles at the road grayscale photography
Bangkok, Thailand

When in Bangkok, Thailand you will notice the heavy traffic and polluted inner city. For a foreigner it might come around as unstructured and confusing but for the local there’s a system to all of it. Scooters speed through the traffic jams while a mix of cars, busses and Tuk-Tuks compete to cross the green light. I snapped this photo and start to wonder where all these people where going, and what they brought with them on their scooters - school, work, grab a portion of noodles, or visit their friend who just had a newborn daughter - who knows?

