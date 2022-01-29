Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shruti Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
indian
indian man
man
farm
farmland
farming
farming land
farming field
farming landscape
village
indian village
village life
village lifestyle
hut
small hut
People Images & Pictures
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
weather & sky
177 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Work from Anywhere
167 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos · Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers