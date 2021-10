Four Different Birds on a Branch. According to the artist’s notes on the back of this drawing, these birds are from Ceylon (present-day Sri Lanka) in South Asia. Schouman most likely made this watercolour on the basis of various stuffed and mounted specimens. This is clear to see from the birds’ stiff poses. Creator:Schouman. Creation Date: c.1730 - c.1792. Institution: Rijksmuseum. Provider: Rijksmuseum. Providing Country: Netherlands. PD for Public Domain Mark