Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
ergonofis
@ergonofis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Family
,
Work
Share
Info
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
solid wood
standing desk
ergonomic
office
adjustable desk
mouse pad
laptop stand
light office
modern office
wire management
plants
work from home
minimalist decor
mother & daughter
Mouse Pictures & Images
ergonomic chair
filing cabinet
computer work
maple wood
working standing up
Public domain images
Related collections
VODIUM BLOG PHOTOS
12 photos
· Curated by Camille Padilla
human
furniture
table
Workplace Changes Post Covid
31 photos
· Curated by Rhea Bhandari
furniture
plant
table
Blog
3 photos
· Curated by Melanie Otero Torres
blog
plant
office