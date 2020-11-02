Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
mostafa meraji
@mostafa_meraji
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Garni, Armenia
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
معبد گارنی در ارمنستان - عکاسی با موبایل
Related tags
garni
armenia
ارمنستان
جاذبه های تاریخی
سفر
مسافرت
عکاسی گردشگری
عکس موبایل
مصطفی معراجی
باستانی
معماری
معبد گارنی
کشور زیبا
جاذبه های گردشگری
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
Backgrounds
Related collections
LG Photography
59 photos
· Curated by mostafa meraji
lg photography
tbilisi
mostafa meraji
LG
64 photos
· Curated by mostafa meraji
HD LG Wallpapers
mostafa meraji
Travel Images
Ancient Places
30 photos
· Curated by Recollect
ancient
building
architecture