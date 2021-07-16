Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taisiia Shestopal
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
Brown Backgrounds
cream
creme
sweets
confectionery
icing
blueberry
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
torte
cherry
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human
Sweet Tooth
123 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
sweet
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office