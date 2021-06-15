Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
yeonhee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Busan, 대한민국
Published
on
June 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tree shadow on the street
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
busan
대한민국
shadow
tree shadow
street shadows
ground
soil
outdoors
Nature Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
tar
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Evening
24 photos · Curated by Bhavir Shah
evening
human
Sports Images
fire, sun & lights
252 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
GOING PLACES
833 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers