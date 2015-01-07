Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mathieu Odin
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
January 7, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Duck on grass by stone wall
Share
Info
Related collections
Birbs
450 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
birb
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Cute Animals
475 photos
· Curated by Frances Perrett
Cute Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
For GoldenDuck
1 photo
· Curated by Damian Ślimak
Animals Images & Pictures
ardeidae
Birds Images
Related tags
duck
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
crane bird
Grass Backgrounds
wall
HD Orange Wallpapers
feather
beak
standing
wildlife
field
goose
HD Teal Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
stone wall
HD Green Wallpapers
PNG images