Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Published
on
March 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
I'm watching you.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ecuador
galapagos islands
lizard
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
wild
skin
closeup
spike
Eye Images
Dragon Images & Pictures
alschim
Nature Images
outdoors
www.alschim.com
no
People Images & Pictures
marine
galapagos
marin
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Faune
53 photos · Curated by Clarisse G.
faune
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
beings
40 photos · Curated by Mythic Coincidence
being
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Reptiles
322 photos · Curated by Emanuela Quaranta
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
lizard