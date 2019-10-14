Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Esther Wechsler
@estherwec
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jerusalem, ישראל
Published
on
October 14, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A man chooses an etrog in Sukkot, the four species
Related tags
jerusalem
ישראל
citron
the
four
species
citrus
sukkot
jews
israel
judaism
etherog
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
finger
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Cedrat Blanc
42 photos
· Curated by Chris Vella
plant
Flower Images
flora
Israel photos
12 photos
· Curated by Nicole Vacca
photo
israel
jerusalem
Israel
22 photos
· Curated by David Roberts
israel
outdoor
HD Scenery Wallpapers