Go to Nandha Kumar's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and gold statue of man
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Murudeshwar, Karnataka, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Lord Siva with his universal conscious.

Related collections

Wanderlust
145 photos · Curated by Jimmy Xander
wanderlust
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Posed & Poised
76 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Melanated Men
5,300 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
man
male
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking