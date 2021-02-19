Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
green plant on white ceramic vase
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A hand holding up a pothos plant in a white pot

Related collections

green
53 photos · Curated by hiim dinnie
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Plant App
65 photos · Curated by Rachel Du Val
plant
indoor plant
HD Green Wallpapers
July
200 photos · Curated by Hannah Samson
july
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking