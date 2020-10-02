Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Usman Yousaf
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A young teacher professor holding a book in hands
Related tags
man
glasses
portrait
classroom
lecture room
teacher
stylish
professor
academic
HD Hipster Wallpapers
textbook
beard
pointing
standing
confident
education
Book Images & Photos
university
lecturer
teaching
Free stock photos
Related collections
redigir
195 photos
· Curated by Giovana Leão
redigir
student
People Images & Pictures
wie is het
34 photos
· Curated by Erik Meerveld
human
portrait
face
People - Man
84 photos
· Curated by Noa All
People Images & Pictures
man
human