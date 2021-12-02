Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilka Lünstäden
@maylo262
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Germany
Published
on
December 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
a bitterly cold day
Related tags
germany
Dog Images & Pictures
naturephotography
labrador retriever
Nature Images
HD Black Wallpapers
winter landscape
cold
pet
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
frisbee
Toys Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Water
161 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Metaphorical
51 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images