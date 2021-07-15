Go to hamdam jouleh's profile
@hamdamj
Download free
brown doughnut on white and green ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gorgan, Gorgan, Iran
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Simit Bread

Related collections

Office
53 photos · Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
Holiday Mood
446 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking