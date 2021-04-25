Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lingfeng Yang
@zerob13
Download free
Share
Info
Shanghai, China
Published on
April 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
blooming life
129 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Related tags
plant
pollen
blossom
dahlia
Flower Images
anther
shanghai
china
peonies in bloom
peonies
peony
petal
Free stock photos