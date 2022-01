known in Syriac as Mar Saba, Λαύρα Σάββα τοῦ Ἡγιασμένου The Holy Lavra of Saint Sabbas, It is a Greek Orthodox monastery overlooking Wadi al-Jawz in the town of al-Ubeidiya east of Bethlehem in Palestine. Built between 478 ad - 484 ad, by the monk Saba with the participation of 5,000 monks, considered one of the oldest inhabited monasteries in the world.