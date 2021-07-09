Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Preethi Viswanathan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ferns @Brad
Related tags
HD Forest Wallpapers
Forest Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
ferns
Summer Images & Pictures
serene
wish
HD Wallpapers
peace
silence
plant
fern
rug
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
the garden of daydreams
182 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
garden
Flower Images
plant
Put a Pin
370 photos
· Curated by Kate Carsella
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images