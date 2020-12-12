Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandra Mirgheș
@alexandramirghes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D5000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Penguins playing around @Berlin Zoo
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Penguin Pictures & Images
zoo
Penguin Pictures & Images
play
diving penguins
diving
wild animals
swimming
berlin zoo
splashing
bath
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Free images
Related collections
Neon
232 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
winter
118 photos
· Curated by Simon Berger
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
österreich
camera
59 photos
· Curated by Ana Tarouca
camera
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers