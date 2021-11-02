Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ansgar Scheffold
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Slovenia
Published
on
November 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Athyrium filix-femina fern in a slowenian forest.
Related tags
slovenia
plant
fern
HD Grey Wallpapers
fern leaf
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
Direction & Time
46 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
direction
HD Grey Wallpapers
sign
B&W
140 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human