Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jordan Whitt
@jwwhitt
Download free
Published on
January 23, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ice crystals on grass
Share
Info
Related collections
Christmas
27 photos
· Curated by Rachel Larson
Christmas Images
HQ Background Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Stuv
650 photos
· Curated by Nicolas Bonté
stuv
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Nature Is Raising My Kids
7 photos
· Curated by Emma Tomco
HD Kids Wallpapers
plant
flora
Related tags
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
Winter Images & Pictures
conifer
flora
Leaf Backgrounds
wildlife
Bat Pictures & Images
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
produce
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
bamboo shoot
bamboo
Nature Images
Free pictures