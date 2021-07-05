Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Vasin
@dadanetl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sword
weaponry
blade
weapon
rug
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Angles
143 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
499 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Urban Jungle
107 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers