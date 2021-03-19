Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ashok acharya
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lumbini, Nepal
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Mothers Day
37 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
day
mother
child