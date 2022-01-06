Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kieran Somerville
@the_voidcrew
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dunedin, New Zealand
Published
on
January 6, 2022
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dunedin
new zealand
crossing light
street light
button
up sign
crossing sensor
crossing sound
pedestrian crossing
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
transportation
automobile
text
label
parking
parking lot
parking meter
wristwatch
symbol
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vaccine
54 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Reflection & Introspection
69 photos · Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human