Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrik Velich
@patrikvelich
Download free
Share
Info
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
IG: pgh_foto
Related tags
bratislava
slovensko
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
sweater
HD Green Wallpapers
sleeve
female
long sleeve
cardigan
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Standing People
492 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
Autumnal Stroll
214 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
apparel
clothing
Humans
1,726 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
human
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers