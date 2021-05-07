Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thúy Lâm
@lamthuy95
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 8, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
vase
pottery
potted plant
plant
jar
planter
herbs
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
bush
bonsai
Free pictures
Related collections
Hand Held Devices 📱
273 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Perspective
234 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Computers, Phones, and Tech
136 photos
· Curated by Brittany Botti
HD Phone Wallpapers
tech
HD Computer Wallpapers