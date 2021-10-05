Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Towfiqu barbhuiya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-GX85
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
indian
tradition
HD Hot Wallpapers
lunch
wheat
handmade
tasty
chapati
meal
flour
gray
vegetarian
roasted
Food Images & Pictures
bread
plant
bowl
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Minimalism
93 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
minimalism
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Collection #6: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
usa
Color - Neutral Tones
3,608 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
tone
neutral
plant