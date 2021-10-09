Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Pahlke
@p_pixels_p
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Dark Leaves 🍃
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Dark Wallpapers
dunkel
blätter
wald
HD Forest Wallpapers
grün
herbst
leaves
natur
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
autum
autumn leaves
autumn forest
autumn nature
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
ivy
Backgrounds
Related collections
Mystic Nature
8 photos · Curated by Patrick Pahlke
mystic
plant
natur
Nature
57 photos · Curated by Patrick Pahlke
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant
Outdoor
22 photos · Curated by Patrick Pahlke
outdoor
plant
natur