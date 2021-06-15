Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Floraf
@floraf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
HUAWEI, LDN-L21
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
common hawthorn bush in full bloom
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Beautiful Pictures & Images
bloom
blossoming
HD Floral Wallpapers
beauty
blooming
fresh
garden
gardening
HD Green Wallpapers
growth
hedge
Leaf Backgrounds
blossoming flowers
botany
branch
Public domain images
Related collections
Goin' on a Hike
76 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
hike
rock
outdoor
People
65 photos · Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Aerial
119 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road