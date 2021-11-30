Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nikolai Artamonov
@artnick
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rovaniemi, Finland
Published
15d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
rovaniemi
finland
traditional
dishes
lapland
bowl
soup bowl
mixing bowl
pottery
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Insert Coin(s)
26 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
game
gaming
electronic
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
352 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Collection #22: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
Tree Images & Pictures
old
hill