brown tree branch with green leaves
Daintree Crocodylus, Buchanan Creek Road, Cow Bay QLD, Australia
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D780
A strangler fig painted with light at night in a tropical rain forest. I lit the tree from various angles with two Manfrotto constant lights because they have a more natural-looking and diffused light than a torch/flashlight, and I think give a better result than flash from one direction on the camera. The same photo taken in the day time would not have the same impact, plus all the details of the other plants in the jungle would have been a distraction from the main actors, and resulted in a less minimalist photo. Photo taken at the Daintree Crocodylus resort in Australia.

