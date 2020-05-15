Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guitar Picks on an amplifier
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
guitar
guitar picks
plectrum
wristwatch
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
Mouse Pictures & Images
electronics
box
clock tower
architecture
building
tower
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
It's business time
75 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
business
work
office