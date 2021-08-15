Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nishtha Thakur
@nishthathakur
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
valley
plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Turquoise + Pink
581 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
plant
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building