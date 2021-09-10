Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Humberto Portillo
@hportillo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Capitan, California, USA
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS R6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
el capitan
California Pictures
usa
Tree Images & Pictures
mountain landscape
yosemite
road
plant
fir
abies
conifer
outdoors
pine
Nature Images
Free images
Related collections
Interesting Doors
116 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
Wanderer
118 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Model
534 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human