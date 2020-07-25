Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandra Grünewald
@elmuff
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Liberty State Park, Jersey City, New Jersey, USA
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
liberty state park
jersey city
new jersey
usa
piano
klavier
New York Pictures & Images
immigrants
close up
black&white
Music Images & Pictures
leisure activities
grand piano
musical instrument
upright piano
Free pictures
Related collections
Textures/Backgrounds
169 photos
· Curated by Alissa Reynolds
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Classical music
66 photos
· Curated by Nono Baguette
classical music
musical instrument
human
Objetos
18 photos
· Curated by Carol Provin
objeto
People Images & Pictures
word