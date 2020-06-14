Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Thimo Pedersen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
aerial shot of icy winter trees with clouds and fog lit by sunlight
Related tags
sunrise
moody
HD Forest Wallpapers
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
Sunset Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
mood
HD Snow Wallpapers
mystical
mystic
witch
vampire
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
conifer
Nature Images
spruce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
04
18 photos
· Curated by Mihee Kim
witch
night
HD Grey Wallpapers
Colors
3 photos
· Curated by Kerry Earner
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
FAIRY FOREST
189 photos
· Curated by ethel hallow
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant