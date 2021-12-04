Go to Rachel Ellis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on samsung, SM-G930V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Underside of a palm leaf

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Green Wallpapers
Green Backgrounds
Green Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
leaves wallpaper
Light Backgrounds
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Texture Backgrounds
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Shopping
54 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Study
752 photos · Curated by Greg Bird
study
work
Website Backgrounds
People - anonymous
150 photos · Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking