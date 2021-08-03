Unsplash Home
Andrew Draper
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Related tags
architecture
moody sky
glass
glass building
civil
winnipeg
manitoba
history
cloudy
civil rights
human rights
human
canada
moody
building
tower
spire
steeple
dome
urban
