Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Li fuyu
@fuyouzhimeng
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Rose Images
jar
pottery
ornament
HD Art Wallpapers
ikebana
vase
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Eid
26 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
319 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images