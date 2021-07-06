Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Another male Eastern Box Turtle
Related tags
turtle
sea life
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
box turtle
tortoise
Free pictures
Related collections
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office
Fog
37 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures