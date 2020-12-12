Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Albina White
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Canon EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bush
vegetation
plant
grain
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
seed
produce
outdoors
ice
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
jar
vase
pottery
potted plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Globes and Maps
149 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
Through a Rainy Window
135 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain